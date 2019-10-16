Photo Flash: Stars Align For Oscar Winner Joseph Feury's New Exhibit At The National Arts Club
Academy Award winning producer Joseph Feury may be best known for his work on groundbreaking films like "Down & Out in America", "What Sex Am I?" "Nobody's Child," and "Baghdad ER", but in recent years he's turned his attention to the canvas. Michael Douglas, Elaine May, and Lee Grant are proud to present the first complete retrospective of his work, on display at The National Arts Club through October.
Fioretti, creating without his stage name "Feury" for the first time in decades, works with oil, pastel, and mixed media to explore self-portrait and the view of those he loves through the window of memory. Both the windows of New York City, and old friends, feature prominently in the exhibit including the familiar faces of collaborators like Ron Rifkin and Feury's wife, Academy Award winning actor/director/ activist Lee Grant. Feury celebrated the opening of the exhibit this past weekend with friends from every corner of his life, including artistic luminaries, politicos, and celebrities.
Though this will mark his first complete retrospective, Fioretti's work has been showcased in a number of Manhattan venues with many pieces residing in private collections like those of Michael Douglas, Alan Alda, and Joy Behar.
"Fioretti's images must be seen. Each is startling. Some are shocking, The self portraits are soul searching. The portraits are honest and caring. The still lives are elegant. All are unforgettable. Fioretti has the eye of a true artist." - Sherry Camhy.
An utterly unique look at the private lives of iconic faces and everyday happenings that populate Fioretti's world. The exhibit runs through the month of October in The National Arts Club's Grand Gallery.
https://www.nationalartsclub.org/exhibitions
Blythe Danner arrives at the Nation Arts Club for Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window, opening.
Tony Shalhoub and Brenda Vaccaro attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit
Director Ed Bianchi poses with his portrait at Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window, exhibit.
Elaine May attends Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Joy Behar, Lee Grant, and Dinah Manoff attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Actors John Donchak and Lauren Karaman attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Project Runway''s Laurn Karaman attends Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit at the Nation Arts Club.
Filmmakers Lee Grant, Taylor A. Purdee, and Mary Beth Yarrow attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit at the Nation Arts Club.
Actors Marlo Thomas and Alan Alda speak at Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Marlo Thomas and Tony Shalhoub attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Actors Michael Douglas, Blythe Danner, and Cynthia Adler share a laugh during Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit at the Nation Arts Club.
Michael Douglas and Taylor A. Purdee chat during Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit at the Nation Arts Club.
Ron Rifkin with his portrait at Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Actor Ron Rifkin attends Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Sheila Nevins, Sidney Koch, and Bruce Grivetti attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Actors Taylor A. Purdee, Brenda Vacarro, and Nathan Purdee attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Taylor A. Purdee, Greg Cipes, and David Bruson attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Actors Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams arrive at Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Tony Shalhoub, Belinda Fioretti, and Dinah Manoff attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Tony Shalhoub attends Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Tony Shalhoub, Joseph Feury, and Brook Adams at Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Charles Busch attends Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit at the National Arts Club.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, and Blythe Danner attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Lee Grant, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Joseph Feury and Elaine May attend Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit at the National Arts Club.
Joseph Feury poses with a self portrait during his Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit at the National Arts Club.
Tyne Daly and Joyce Van Patten attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Mei Wang, attends Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit with Emmy favorites John Califra and Nathan Purdee.
Taylor A. Purdee, Rebecca Grenell, John Donchak and attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
John Donchak and Rebecca Grenell attend Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
John Donchak lights up at the National Arts Club for Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
David Lewis performs at Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
Rene Taylor performs at Joseph Feury''s Fioretti: Through the Window exhibit.
