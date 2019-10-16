Photo Flash: Stars Align For Oscar Winner Joseph Feury's New Exhibit At The National Arts Club

Academy Award winning producer Joseph Feury may be best known for his work on groundbreaking films like "Down & Out in America", "What Sex Am I?" "Nobody's Child," and "Baghdad ER", but in recent years he's turned his attention to the canvas. Michael Douglas, Elaine May, and Lee Grant are proud to present the first complete retrospective of his work, on display at The National Arts Club through October.

Fioretti, creating without his stage name "Feury" for the first time in decades, works with oil, pastel, and mixed media to explore self-portrait and the view of those he loves through the window of memory. Both the windows of New York City, and old friends, feature prominently in the exhibit including the familiar faces of collaborators like Ron Rifkin and Feury's wife, Academy Award winning actor/director/ activist Lee Grant. Feury celebrated the opening of the exhibit this past weekend with friends from every corner of his life, including artistic luminaries, politicos, and celebrities.

Though this will mark his first complete retrospective, Fioretti's work has been showcased in a number of Manhattan venues with many pieces residing in private collections like those of Michael Douglas, Alan Alda, and Joy Behar.

"Fioretti's images must be seen. Each is startling. Some are shocking, The self portraits are soul searching. The portraits are honest and caring. The still lives are elegant. All are unforgettable. Fioretti has the eye of a true artist." - Sherry Camhy.

An utterly unique look at the private lives of iconic faces and everyday happenings that populate Fioretti's world. The exhibit runs through the month of October in The National Arts Club's Grand Gallery.

https://www.nationalartsclub.org/exhibitions





