Photo Flash: Shirley Jones Visits OKLAHOMA!

Legendary actress Shirley Jones made the scene at the Tony Awards this year by introducing the production number from "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!". The film version of "Oklahoma!" was the start of her career and she was the only person signed to an exclusive contract by Mssrs. Rodgers & Hammerstein. She also starred in their film version of "Carousel".

Check out photos of her backstage at the Circle in the Square meeting the cast of the currently Tony Award winning revival of "Oklahoma!" which she loved and was heard telling the cast "It came alive for me again. I didn't think it would but it did and it is thrilling!"

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas for Getty Entertainment





