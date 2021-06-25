Photos: See Adrienne Warren, Miguel Cervantes, Jelani Alladin & More at the Reopening of Bond 45

Adrienne Warren (Tina in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton) joined Bond 45 owner, Shelly Fireman in a ribbon cutting celebrating the reopening of Bond 45 and revitalization of Times Square.

Additional Broadway cast members who attended include: Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Nadia Brown (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Jenny Grace Makholm (Be An #ArtsHero), Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen), Tamar Greene (Hamilton), Hailey Kilgore (Once On This Island), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Conrad Ricamora (Here Lies Love) and notables Charlotte St. Martin (Broadway League), Brian Moreland, Keenan Scott II (Thoughts of a Colored Man)