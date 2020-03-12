Photo Flash: Roger Bart, Olly Dobson and More at Opening Night of BACK TO THE FUTURE
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical opened at Manchester Opera House on Wednesday 11 March. The creators of both the film and stage musical were in attendance along with some VIP guests, with an after show party held at the Science and Technology Museum.
See photos below!
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) and stars Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Stepford Wives, The Producers) as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly', Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines' and Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson'.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will have a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.
Photo Credit: Phil Tragen
Will Haswell and Aiden Cutler
Arlene Phillips and Madeleine Lloyd Webber
Antony Cotton
Alan Silvestri and Sandra Silvestri
Carrie Hope Fletcher and Oliver Ormson
Bob Gale, Robert Zemeckis, Glen Ballard, Alan Silvestri
Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri
Emma Lloyd, Cedric Neal, Coutrney-Mae Briggs, Rosanna Hyland, Mark Oxtoby and Bethany Rose Lythgoe
Curtain Call
Colin Ingram and Alan Silvestri
Nadine Ingram and Colin Ingram
Lisa George
