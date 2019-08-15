Photo Flash: Rockefeller Center Honors Hal Prince With Free Dance Class

On Tuesday, August 13, Tishman Speyer hosted a free Cabaret-inspired dance class at Rockefeller Center to celebrate the life and contributions of Broadway legend Hal Prince.

Prince was a long-term tenant at 1 Rockefeller Plaza, and the class was offered free of charge to all employees who work at Rockefeller Center as part of Tishman Speyer's ZO. offerings, their comprehensive suite of amenities and services available to tenants that lease space in Tishman Speyer's buildings.

Photo Credit: Tishman Speyer





