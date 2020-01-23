Photo Flash: Pierce Brosnan, Courteney Cox, Keala Settle and More At Opening Night of Sting's THE LAST SHIP
Sting's The Last Ship Opened last night at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Those in attendance included Pierce Brosnan, Courteney Cox, Keala Settle, Melanie Griffith and more.
See photos below!
The national tour of THE LAST SHIP will play at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre through February 16 followed by engagements at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, Washington D.C. at the National Theatre; St. Paul, MN at the Ordway and Detroit, MI at the Detroit Opera House.
Inspired by Sting's 1991 album, "The Soul Cages," THE LAST SHIP tells the story of Gideon, a prodigal son returning home after 17 years at sea to find that the local shipyard his town was built around is closing and Meg, the love he left behind, has moved on. Tensions flare and picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie White (Sting) rallies the workers to take over the shipyard and build one last ship in the face of the gathering storm.
A love story, a tale of family and friendship, and a passionate homage to the shipbuilding community Sting grew up in, this "thrilling and stirring musical" (The Guardian) features a Tony-nominated original score by Sting including some of his best-loved songs "Island of Souls," "All This Time," and "When We Dance."
Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
Sting and Pierce Brosnan
Sting and Courteney Cox
Oliver Savile, Frances McNamee and Karl Sydow
Pierce Brosnan and Orla Gormley
Iain Armitage, Sting, Pierce Brosnan, Jackie Morrison, Oliver Savile and Frances McNamee
Frances McNamee and Sophie Reid
Shaggy
The cast
