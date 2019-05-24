Photo Flash: Paul Newman's SERIOUSFUN CHILDREN'S GALA Returns To NYC

Last night, SeriousFun Children's Network hosted its annual gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. SeriousFun Children's Network is a global network of camps and programs founded by legendary actor and philanthropist Paul Newman. SeriousFun's camps and programs offer life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses and their families, always free of charge. The evening featured a series of live performances and personal testimonials from SeriousFun campers and families alike, demonstrating the profound impact of SeriousFun camps.

The evening's program opened with actor Alysia Reiner taking the stage with SeriousFun campers for a celebratory cheer. Fellow actor Anna Chlumskyread a poignant letter from camper Logan's mother, speaking to the camp's encouragement of his love for concert piano. Comedian Trevor Noah paid tribute to tap-dancing camper, Fred, whose challenges fade away each summer in the company of his friends at camp. Additional appearances included a performance from world-class tap-dancer Ayodele Casel, and a duet featuring camper Joanne and Broadway star Ashley Park. Musician Shawn Colvinclosed out the evening with a moving performance of "Somewhere over the Rainbow" alongside the SeriousFun campers.

The evening honored Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity & Foundation and Shire (now part of Takeda), who were recognized for the significant and far-reaching impact of their commitments to SeriousFun.

Additional guests in attendance included Linn Parrish, Head of CSR Innovation and Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Bill Brasch, National President, Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity; Fran Horowitz, CEO, Abercrombie & Fitch; and John Frascotti, President and COO, Hasbro.

The evening raised awareness and critical funds for SeriousFun Children's Network, providing support to 30 camps and programs around the world. Since its inception, SeriousFun camps and programs have delivered more than 1.1 million life-changing experiences to children and family members from more than 50 countries, at no cost to the families. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. served as the corporate sponsor for the event, with Newman's Own Foundation continuing to serve as signature supporter.

Photo Credit: Mike Coppola /getty Images For Seriousfun Children's Network





