Photo Flash: Morrissey Begins Residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Morrissey hit Broadway for the first time in his career playing a retrospective show at New York City's hallowed Lunt-Fontanne Theater. The affair will run for seven days through May 11th and promises an intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey's expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record 'California Son': a collection of 1960/70s classic covers out on May 24th via Étienne Records/BMG.

Another milestone in an already storied career, longtime fans of Moz will get a rare opportunity to see the star branch out into new territory and take the stage like never before.

Check out photos from his first performance below!

Morrissey is an English singer, songwriter, and author. He became known in the 1980s as the frontman of rock band the Smiths, and has since pursued a solo career.

In 1988, Morrissey launched his solo career with Viva Hate, as well as follow-up albums Kill Uncle, Your Arsenal, and Vauxhall and I.

In the mid-to-late 1990s, his albums Southpaw Grammar and Maladjusted charted but were less well-received.

Morrissey began a hiatus in 1998, and re-emerged in 2004 with the success of his comeback album, You Are the Quarry. In the following years, he released albums Ringleader of the Tormentors, Years of Refusal, World Peace Is None of Your Business, and Low in High School, as well as an autobiography and a novel.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



