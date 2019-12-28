Photo Flash: Melissa Errico Performs At The Purist Holiday Party At BCBGMAXAZRIA On Fifth Avenue

On December 18, Cristina Cuomo's magazine, The Purist, hosted a festive holiday party in NYC at BCBGMAXAZRIA on Fifth Avenue, celebrating its special winter issue fearing Oprah Winfrey on the cover. Guests mingled while enjoying drinks and delicious hors d'oeuvres and were also treated to a special performance from Cuomo's longtime friend, Tony Award-nominated singer, actress & writer Melissa Errico. She performed a fun holiday poem she wrote and delivered crowd-pleasing renditions of two holiday favorites, "The Christmas Song" followed by "White Christmas", inviting partygoers to join in singing the final song with her. All guests received a copy of Errico's new album, "Legrand Affair: Deluxe Edition" which was released last month by Warner Music.

Mindful about things that matter, The Purist is the place to discover ways to reﬁne and deﬁne the life you seek: www.ThePuristOnline.com.

Photo Credit: Andrew Werner / AndrewWernerPhotography.com





