Photo Flash: Melissa Errico Performs At The Purist Holiday Party At BCBGMAXAZRIA On Fifth Avenue
On December 18, Cristina Cuomo's magazine, The Purist, hosted a festive holiday party in NYC at BCBGMAXAZRIA on Fifth Avenue, celebrating its special winter issue fearing Oprah Winfrey on the cover. Guests mingled while enjoying drinks and delicious hors d'oeuvres and were also treated to a special performance from Cuomo's longtime friend, Tony Award-nominated singer, actress & writer Melissa Errico. She performed a fun holiday poem she wrote and delivered crowd-pleasing renditions of two holiday favorites, "The Christmas Song" followed by "White Christmas", inviting partygoers to join in singing the final song with her. All guests received a copy of Errico's new album, "Legrand Affair: Deluxe Edition" which was released last month by Warner Music.
Mindful about things that matter, The Purist is the place to discover ways to reﬁne and deﬁne the life you seek: www.ThePuristOnline.com.
Photo Credit: Andrew Werner / AndrewWernerPhotography.com
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Mean Girls is ready to do this thing on tour! The Mean Girls tour just opened in Buffalo, New York and reviews are coming in! See what critics had to ... (read more)
10 Broadway Stars Who Ruled the Decade
Much has changed on Broadway over the past ten years, including the incredible roster of talent that fills Playbill after Playbill. We have mourned th... (read more)
BREAKING: Legendary Composer and Lyricist Jerry Herman Has Passed Away at 88
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman has passed away. He died in Miami on December... (read more)
THE COLOR PURPLE's Allee Willis Dies at 72
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that THE COLOR PURPLE's co-writer, Allee Willis, died on December 24, 2019 at 72.BroadwayWorld is sad to report that TH... (read more)
Stealing the Spotlight: Counting Down the Best Musical Moments of 2019
How do we love thee, 2019? Let us count the ways! Eleven musicals opened on Broadway in 2019, making way for dozens of jaw-dropping performances from ... (read more)
Universal Has Pulled CATS From Its 'For Your Consideration' Page
Universal has pulled Cats from its 'For Your Consideration' page, officially deeming the film ineligible for Oscar nominations. The page lists Univers... (read more)