Photo Flash: MEAN GIRLS National Tour Lights Up Minneapolis In Honor Of October 3!

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

The national tour of Mean Girls lit up Minneapolis last night for Mean Girls Day by turning the I-35W bridge pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in partnership with the American Cancer Society. So fetch! See photos below!

The tour is in performances at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis through Oct. 20. Tickets are on sale now at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis), by calling (800) 982-2787 or by visiting HennepinTheatreTrust.org. The full Mean Girls Tour route is available here: https://meangirlsonbroadway.com/tour/.

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

MEAN GIRLS opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March 2018. The show had its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Photo Credit: Hennepin Theatre Trust



The Cast of Mean Girls on Tour

The Cast of Mean Girls on Tour





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You