Photos: Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic Accelerate David Geffen Hall Reimagination

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the New York Philharmonic today announced the acceleration of the comprehensive renovation of David Geffen Hall, designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects │ Partners, now scheduled to re-open to the public in Fall 2022, nearly two years earlier than previously announced.

See photos below!

Katherine Farley, Chair of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, commented: "The goal of accelerating this project is to invest in New York City at a time when we all have a part to play in its recovery. I want to pay tribute to the many people who have supported bringing this effort forward. In doing so, we are creating not just one of the world's best cultural venues, but a space that welcomes our broader community."

Peter W. May, Board Co-Chairman of the New York Philharmonic, commented: "Supporting the arts takes on a new, deeper meaning at this moment in history. It has been a long road to securing an advanced, cutting-edge home for the New York Philharmonic; New York's hometown orchestra deserves the best. With its new design incorporating true warmth and beauty, this Hall will serve generations to come."

The acceleration of the project will boost New York City's economic recovery by creating jobs and opportunities. In the near-term, the renovation will provide immediate and significant economic support, generating more than $600 million in project-related economic activity through construction and into Fall 2022. This includes an estimated 6,000 jobs throughout the City and State, of which 3,000 are construction jobs.

There will be a minimum 30 percent construction participation by Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises, 40 percent workforce inclusion from underrepresented communities, and a workforce development program established with area officials and community members to create additionalfull-time job opportunities for local residents.

The leadership of Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic today updated the campaign's progress. To date, $500 million, or over 90%, of the $550 million project budget has been raised, the vast majority from private sources. First Republic Bank is providing bridge financing support.

Henry Timms, President and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, said: "The reimagined David Geffen Hall will be integral to welcoming audiences back to Lincoln Center. We want to thank the design team, construction team, board members, supporters, and staff who have all come together to make this happen for New York City now. This has been a huge team effort. We believe wholeheartedly in this great city's resiliency."

Deborah Borda, Linda and Mitch Hart President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic, said: "Our accelerated renovation plan for David Geffen Hall allows us to make the most of COVID-19 closures to complete the renovation process faster and more efficiently, without stops and starts. The Hall's immediate and long-term benefits to the community, Lincoln Center, our Orchestra, and the world of music are unparalleled. We look forward to returning to David Geffen Hall and welcoming everyone to our new, state-of-the-art home in Fall 2022 ... a major signal that New York City is back."

The New York Philharmonic will perform a 2021-22 season, with full details to be announced in June. To accommodate the continuous construction timeline, the Orchestra will perform in several New York City locations, which will be announced with the full schedule in June.

About the Reimagination of David Geffen Hall

Design Teams

The design team consists of Diamond Schmitt Architects, led by Gary McCluskie, on the theater; Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects │ Partners, led by Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, on all of the public spaces; acoustician Paul Scarbrough of Akustiks; and theater designer Joshua Dachs of Fisher Dachs Associates. Turner Construction Company is serving as construction manager, and the firms Kohler Ronan and Thornton Tomasetti are providing engineering services.