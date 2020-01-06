Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Stops By ALADDIN on Broadway
Over the holiday Lin-Manuel Miranda made a return trip to Aladdin on Broadway. He stopped backstage afterwards to say hello to cast members Jacob Gutierrez and his former In the Heights co-star Arielle Jacobs.
Check out the photo below!
The beloved story is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this bold new musical. With just one rub of a magic lamp, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exotic world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. It's an unforgettable experience that includes all the cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning score and more written especially for Broadway.This brand-new stage production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and composed by Tony Award winner Alan Menken. It features lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The production earned five Tony nominations, including Genie, James Monroe Iglehart, who won the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical.
Photo Credit: Disney Theatrical Productions
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
HELLO, DOLLY! Tour Announces Cancellations
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Hello, Dolly! tour has canceled planned engagements in Toronto and Schenectady.... (read more)
THE COLOR PURPLE Actress Drops Legal Action Against Producer After Being Fired for 'Homophobic' Views
As BroadwayWorld reported in September, actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musi... (read more)
FROZEN 2 Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time
According to Variety, Disney's Frozen 2 is officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time!... (read more)
BWW Flashback: WAITRESS Is Closing Up Shop on Broadway
After nearly four years of opening up, Waitress is closing down on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will end its Broadway r... (read more)
Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In 2020!
With the new year officially upon us, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about the productions heading to Broadway in 2020 wi... (read more)
HAMILTON Ends Run in Chicago Today, January 5
Hamilton concludes its more than three year run in Chicago at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre today, January 5, 2020.... (read more)
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Hello, Dolly! tour has canceled planned engagements in Toronto and Schenectady.... (read more)
THE COLOR PURPLE Actress Drops Legal Action Against Producer After Being Fired for 'Homophobic' Views
As BroadwayWorld reported in September, actress Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was removed from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome's revival of musi... (read more)
FROZEN 2 Becomes the Highest-Grossing Animated Film of All Time
According to Variety, Disney's Frozen 2 is officially the highest-grossing animated film of all time!... (read more)
BWW Flashback: WAITRESS Is Closing Up Shop on Broadway
After nearly four years of opening up, Waitress is closing down on Broadway. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will end its Broadway r... (read more)
Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In 2020!
With the new year officially upon us, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about the productions heading to Broadway in 2020 wi... (read more)
HAMILTON Ends Run in Chicago Today, January 5
Hamilton concludes its more than three year run in Chicago at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre today, January 5, 2020.... (read more)