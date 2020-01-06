Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Stops By ALADDIN on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Over the holiday Lin-Manuel Miranda made a return trip to Aladdin on Broadway. He stopped backstage afterwards to say hello to cast members Jacob Gutierrez and his former In the Heights co-star Arielle Jacobs.

Check out the photo below!

The beloved story is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this bold new musical. With just one rub of a magic lamp, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exotic world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. It's an unforgettable experience that includes all the cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning score and more written especially for Broadway. This brand-new stage production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, and composed by Tony Award winner Alan Menken. It features lyrics penned by the legendary Howard Ashman and Tony Award winner Tim Rice, with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The production earned five Tony nominations, including Genie, James Monroe Iglehart, who won the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical. Photo Credit: Disney Theatrical Productions

Lin-Manuel Miranda with Jacob Gutierrez and Arielle Jacobs





