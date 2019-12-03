Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Orfeh, Andy Karl and More Attend SOUNDTRACK Screening
Last night, The Metrograph in New York City hosted a special NYC/Broadway Screening of Netflix's new musical drama series, Soundtrack.
Check out photos below!
Attendees included Soundtrack creator Joshua Safran, costume designer Samantha Rattner, executive producer Ali Krug, and cast members Robbie Fairchild, Megan Ferguson and Max Eddy plus VIPs and Broadway favorites Andy Karl & Orfeh, Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Grace Gummer, Adam Chanler-Berat, Wes Taylor, Colton Ryan, Jelani Alladin, Adam Jepsen, Ann Harada, Claybourne Elder, Jonah Platt, Ben Rauhala and more.
Soundtrack debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Soundtrack, from creator Joshua Safran (Gossip Girl, Smash, Quantico), is a groundbreaking musical drama that explores the love stories connecting a diverse group of Angelenos, told through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds. Soundtrack stars Callie Hernandez, Paul James, Madeleine Stowe, Campbell Scott, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Jenna Dewan, Megan Ferguson, Jahmil French and Christina Milian.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
