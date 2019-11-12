Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Krysta Rodriguez, Susan Egan, and More Perform at the BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY
On October 7th, after delighting audiences at dozens of sold out shows across the country, the Broadway Princess Party made its triumphant return to Feinstein's/54 Below! Two-time Tony®-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) hosted the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees).
This one-night-only concert event also featured the Broadway Princess Party debuts of three Disney Icons: Tony®-nominee and Disney Legend Jodi Benson (the voice of 'Ariel' in The Little Mermaid, the voice of 'Thumbelina' in Thumbelina, star of Broadway's Crazy For You, Smile), as well as the star of this summer's stage premiere of Disney's Hercules, Krysta Rodriguez (NBC's "Smash," star of Broadway's The Addams Family, Spring Awakening, First Date), and the first actress of color to play 'Princess Anna' on Broadway, Aisha Jackson (Broadway's Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Jelani Alladin (Hercules, Frozen) and Adam J. Levy (Waitress, Dave) also made surprise guest appearances!
The Broadway Princess Party continues to tour across the country! Visit https://broadwayprincessparty.com/ for tour dates and more information!
Photo Credit: Michael Hull
Krysta Rodriguez, Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Benjamin Rauhala, Jodi Benson, Aisha Jackson, Susan Egan, Jelani Alladin, and Adam J Levy
Krysta Rodriguez, Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Benjamin Rauhala, Jodi Benson, Aisha Jackson, Susan Egan, Jelani Alladin, and Adam J Levy
Courtney Reed and Abby DePhillips
Jodi Benson and Benjamin Rauhala
Krysta Rodriguez and Susan Egan
Krysta Rodriguez and Susan Egan
Adam J. Levy
Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan
Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez
Laura Osnes, Adam J. Levy
Benjamin Rauhala, Laura Osnes, Jodi Benson, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed
Krysta Rodriguez, Laura Osnes, Jodi Benson, Benjamin Rauhala, Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, and Aisha Jackson
Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan
Courtney Reed, Laura Osnes, Susan Egan
Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Laura Osnes
Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Laura Osnes
Krysta Rodriguez and Adam J. Lev
Krysta Rodriguez and Jelani Alladin
Krysta Rodriguez and Jelani Alladin
Jodi Benson, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, and Susan Egan
Benjamin Rauhala and Susan Egan
Aisha Jackson and Adam J. Levy
Aisha Jackson and Jelani Alladin
Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, Adam J Levy, and Laura Osnes
Krysta Rodriguez, Laura Osnes, Jodi Benson, Courtney Reed, Aisha Jackson, and Susan Egan
Krysta Rodriguez, Laura Osnes, Jodi Benson, Courtney Reed, Aisha Jackson, and Susan Egan
Adam J Levy, Laura Osnes, Krysta Rodriguez, Jodi Benson, Courtney Reed, Jelani Alladin, Aisha Jackson, and Susan Egan
