Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Krysta Rodriguez, Susan Egan, and More Perform at the BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY

On October 7th, after delighting audiences at dozens of sold out shows across the country, the Broadway Princess Party made its triumphant return to Feinstein's/54 Below! Two-time Tony®-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) hosted the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees).



This one-night-only concert event also featured the Broadway Princess Party debuts of three Disney Icons: Tony®-nominee and Disney Legend Jodi Benson (the voice of 'Ariel' in The Little Mermaid, the voice of 'Thumbelina' in Thumbelina, star of Broadway's Crazy For You, Smile), as well as the star of this summer's stage premiere of Disney's Hercules, Krysta Rodriguez (NBC's "Smash," star of Broadway's The Addams Family, Spring Awakening, First Date), and the first actress of color to play 'Princess Anna' on Broadway, Aisha Jackson (Broadway's Frozen, Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Jelani Alladin (Hercules, Frozen) and Adam J. Levy (Waitress, Dave) also made surprise guest appearances!

The Broadway Princess Party continues to tour across the country! Visit https://broadwayprincessparty.com/ for tour dates and more information!

Photo Credit: Michael Hull





