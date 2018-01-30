Photo Flash: Kaufman Music Center Presents 'What Makes It Great?' Hayden's Symphony No. 104 In D Major

On January 29th, Manhattan School of Music Chamber Sinfonia joined Rob Kapilow to perform Hayden's Symphony No. 104 in D Major as part of Kaufman Music Center's What Makes it Great series.

Rob Kapilow, conductor, composer, author and NPR and PBS music commentator - unravels and explores great musical masterpieces with audiences and performers on stage, asking what makes great music great?

It is no exaggeration to say that Haydn singlehandedly invented the Classical Style. He reached the pinnacle of his career as the first great composer of symphonies with 12 magnificent pieces that were premiered in London. The final symphony in the series, and his final symphony overall - the so-called "London Symphony" - represents everything that is great about Haydn and the classical style he created. Its mixture of sophistication and wit made him the most famous composer alive. Join Rob Kapilow and the MSM Chamber Sinfonia as they take you inside one of the greatest classical symphonies ever written - to see what makes Haydn great.

