Photo Flash: Julie Halston Returns to Birdland with LIFE, DEATH AND FILLER
The Broadway at Birdland concert series just welcomed the return of Julie Halston in "Life, Death And Filler" at Birdland. BroadwayWorld has photos from the concert below!
Mom stories have always been a constant in a Halston show, and this brand new evening of comedy was no different. With respect and love, she told tales about her dear, late mother that...literally...had the crowd doubled over with laughter. Halston's priceless take on family, pop culture, and the world at large made us understand why Rex Reed called her "the funniest woman on the planet."
The award-winning Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week at Birdland, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.
