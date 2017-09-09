Photo Flash: Jonathan Groff Headlines Westport Country Playhouse Gala

"Hamilton" Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Jonathan Groff headlined Westport Country Playhouse's 2017 Gala on Saturday evening, September 9.

Groff ascended to Broadway royalty with his Tony Award-nominated and Grammy Award-winning performance as King George III in "Hamilton." He is also known for roles in the film "Frozen," television's "Glee," and his Tony-nominated role in "Spring Awakening."

Groff last appeared at Westport Country Playhouse in a Script in Hand playreading of "Butterflies Are Free" with Blythe Danner in 2010.

The Gala's theme "Moonlight Over Venice" evoked the romance and glamor of Italy on the canals. The evening included a cocktail party, followed by a presentation of the Playhouse Leadership Award to Ann Sheffer, a performance by Jonathan Groff, and dinner. A silent auction was on-going throughout the evening.

The 2017 Gala Committee co-chairs are Ania Czekaj-Farber and Athena Adamson. Committee members include Barbara Streicker (Board of Trustees chair), Mary Ellen Marpe (Development Committee chair), Karen Parrella (auction chair), Molly Alger, Vani Birnbaum, Deborah Bono, Paige Couture, Diane DelVecchio, Katia Friend, Patricia Goodrich, Kristen Haines, Marjorie Jacobson, Anne Keefe, Darlene F. Krenz, Maggie Lehnerd-Reilly, Elizabeth Marks, Maria Mendoza-Smith, Terry Nardozzi, Judy Phares, Dana Rutson Robinson, Tricia Schwartz, Carol W. Seldin, Leslie Stetter, Diana Sussman, Nancy Tillson, Marietta B. White, Donovan Wildgoose, and Mindy Wolkstein.



Gala proceeds will benefit the non-profit, professional producing theater, now in its 87th season - its work on stage, with schools, and throughout the community. Westport Country Playhouse is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and contributions are tax-deductible.

