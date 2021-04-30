Photos: Jeremy Jordan, Andre de Shields and More Join George Street Playhouse Virtual Gala

Following its star-studded 2021 virtual Gala, featuring stars from the stage and screen, Board President and Chair of the George Street Playhouse 2021 Gala, Dr. Penelope Lattimer, announced today that the fundraiser had raised over $452,000 to date --- making this a record breaking event as the highest-grossing gala in the history of George Street Playhouse.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported George Street Playhouse," said Lattimer. "The results of this Gala will ensure the future of our mainstage productions, and the important work we undertake with students, as we make plans to gather in person again to attend the theatre"

Artistic Director David Saint. " This outpouring of support not only sustains the work financially, but also is a reminder of how important George Street Playhouse and live theatre are to people's lives. We are very grateful."

The evening featured the following star-studded line-up of performers and celebrities, all of whom are friends of George Street Playhouse: Chris Bohjalian, Felicia Boswell, David Bryan, Jackie Burns, Karen Burthwright, Bobby Conte Thornton, André De Shields, Joe DiPietro, Ann Dowd, Rachel Dratch, Steve Guttenberg, Jeremy Jordan, Laiona Michelle, Nancy Opel, Maulik Pancholy, David Hyde Pierce, Renée Taylor, Mary Testa and Marlo Thomas

"I was incredibly honored when so many of our George Street Playhouse artists and friends immediately said yes when I asked if they would take part in this extraordinary event" said Artistic Director David Saint. "George Street Playhouse means so much to so many,"

One of the evening's many highlights was a special surprise guest appearance by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

"He is of course a genius, but I learned, working with him as Associate Producer on the new West Side Story film, what a giving, generous man he is, as witnessed by his appearance at our gala" said Saint.

Although watched virtually from home, the event offered viewers the opportunity to feel one step closer to attending performances in person again, as throughout the evening performers appeared on stage in the Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater, and speakers appeared in the donor lounge, theatre seats and other spaces within the beautiful New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

The evening began in a virtual venue, accessible from anywhere in the world, where gala guests were able to mingle and chat with their friends and family by webcam. Guests were able to join the event from across the globe including Hawaii, Florida, South Carolina, and Johannesburg.

The Gala Celebration continues throughout the weekend, as the star-studded cabaret performance remains available until Monday, May 3 to watch at the following link: https://e.givesmart.com/events/kv3/page/encore/