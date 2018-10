Photo Flash: Jane Krakowski, Alexis Michelle, and More Attend EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Screening

Award-winning five-star hit musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, held a special VIP invitation-only screening on Monday, October 22, in advance of public screenings on November 7, 11 and 14 in cinemas nationwide.

Special guests included: Jamie Campbell and his mother Margaret, lead producer Nica Burns, writer Tom MacRae, director Jonathan Butterell and celebrity guests including Jane Krakowski, Jenna Russell, Sally Ann Triplett, Jose Llana and drag performers Alexis Michelle and Paige Turner.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel/Bruce Glikas

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You