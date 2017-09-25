Photo Flash: It Takes Two- A Look at Broadway's Most Fabulous Power Couples

Sep. 25, 2017  

Broadway and television star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson took to Instagram last night to share the joyous news that Broadway stars Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale were married last night, September 24th.

Quoting lyrics from the song 'Satisfied' from Broadway's HAMILTON, a show for which Soo earned a Tony nomination, the star captioned a photo of the nuptials: "A TOAST TO THE GROOM, TO THE BRIDE! congrats to our beautiful friends @phillipasoo & @stevepasquale. welcome to the married club!" Check it out below!

It was also announced today that Broadway's original Elphaba, Idina Menzel, has wed fellow actor Aaron Lohr. The couple got hitched this weekend in a ceremony at the star's home. The Tony Award-winner was walked down the aisle by her father and her son, Walker.

While some of our brightest stars celebrate their trips down the aisle this week, they also join a well-stocked club of stage elites who have coupled up. From amorous co-stars to backstage liasons to creative team courtships, the denizens of Broadway have found no shortage of ways to fall in love.

As we welcome the newlyweds to Club Married, let's take a look at some of Broadway's most fabulous lovers. The myth of the "showmance" is alive and well and we are here to prove it to you.

Below check out some of The Other Theatre royalty who have said, "I do".

Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley!




From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

