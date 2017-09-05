Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal for Roundabout Underground's TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET

Roundabout Theatre Company presents the first new play of Roundabout Underground's expanded 2017-2018 season, the world-premiere production of Too Heavy For Your Pocket by Jiréh Breon Holder, directed by Margot Bordelon, and featuring Eboni Flowers (Evelyn Brandon), Hampton Fluker (Tony Carter), Brandon Gill (Bowzie Brandon) and Nneka Okafor (Sally-Mae Carter). BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!

Too Heavy for Your Pocket will begin preview performances Off-Broadway on Friday, September 15, 2017 and opens officially on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 19, 2017.

In Too Heavy For Your Pocket, Tennessee-born Holder takes us back to Nashville in the summer of 1961. The Freedom Riders are embarking on a courageous journey into the Deep South. When 20-year-old Bowzie Brandon gives up a life-changing college scholarship to join the movement, he'll have to convince his loved ones-and himself-that shaping his country's future might be worth jeopardizing his own.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

