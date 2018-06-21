Photo Flash: Hey Big Spender! Laura Bell Bundy Stars in SWEET CHARITY in Los Angeles

REPRISE 2.0 in association with the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television's Department of Theater presents its inaugural production of Sweet Charity. Get a look at the all-star cast below!

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall with musical direction by Gerald Sternbach, the classic Broadway hit opens tonight and plays through July 1 at UCLA's Freud Playhouse.

Sweet Charity director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall says, "I'm thrilled to be part of bringing Reprise back to Los Angeles. It's a blast to work on Sweet Charity with thrilling music by Cy Coleman, whip-smart lyrics by Dorothy Fields and a sharp and touching book by Neil Simon."

The production stars Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde - Tony Award Nomination, Hairspray, Anger Management) as "Charity," Barrett Foa (Eric Beale on NCIS: Los Angeles, Avenue Q, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) as "Oscar" and Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon West End (Olivier Award Nomination) and Broadway (Drama Desk Award Nominee); The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as "Modesto Cunanan," father of Versace's murderer, "Andrew Cunanan") as "Herman."

Sweet Charity also features Terron Brooks (NBC mini-series The Temptations, The Lion King on Broadway) as "Daddy Brubeck," Krystal Joy Brown (Big Fish, Motown the Musical, Leap of Faith on Broadway) as "Helene," Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer ("Cha Cha" on FOX's Grease: Live!, National Tour of In the Heights) as "Nickie, "Ashley Loren (Broadway and National Tour of Jekyll & Hyde) as "Ursula," and Robert Mammana (Broadway and National Tour of Les Miserables) as "Vittorio."

The ensemble of Sweet Charity includes Ari Aaron, Justin Badding, Claudia Baffo, Gillian Bozaijan, Victor E. Chan, Catriona Fray, Bella Hicks, Lucia Joyce, Jeffrey Landman, Amber Liekhus, Ashley Matthews, Grayson McGuire, Angeline Mirenda, Chuck Saculla, Evan Strand, and Louis Williams, Jr.

Sweet Charity features scenic and projection design by Stephen Gifford; costume design by Angela Balough Calin; lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg and Brian Monahan; sound design by Jonathan A. Burke; with associate projection design by Ryan Marsh, and hair/wigs/makeup design by Judi Lewin. Press representation is by Davidson & Choy Publicity and Patty Onagan Consulting serves as marketing and sales director. Casting direction is by Michael Donovan Casting, CSA. Jack Lipson serves as assistant musical director; Jessie Vacchiano serves as production stage manager, and Rhonda Kohl serves as associate choreographer.

The ensemble of Sweet Charity features UCLA student Claudia Baffo and UCLA Alumni Gillian Bozajian and Catriona Fray, and the Projection Designer of Sweet Charity is UCLA third year undergraduate student Ryan Marsh.

Single tickets for Sweet Charity are now on sale at Reprise2.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. Subscription packages are still available at Reprise2.org or by phone at 1-866-811-4111.

Photo Credit: Michael Lamont

