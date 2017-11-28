Photo Flash: Gloria Estefan, Richard Kind, Mario Batali and More at Teens for Food Justice's FEAST
The 2nd Annual FEAST Gala benefiting Teens for Food Justice, hosted by Mario Batali and honoring Tara Smith, was held last night, November 27th, at La Sirena by Mario Batali at The Maritime Hotel, 88 Ninth Avenue, NYC. Among the guests were Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Karolina Kurkova, Kristine Nielsen, Richard Kind, Gideon Glick and many more. BroadwayWorld has photos from the festivities below!
Also in attendance were Nina Hellman, Peter Kim, Isabel Keating, Molly-Ann Nordin, Carmen Zilles, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Danyel Fulton, as well as playwrights Theresa Rebeck, Aurin Squire, and Eisa Davis, and the evening's director, Marlo Hunter.
This was a one-of- a-kind evening, merging theater and the culinary arts in support of healthy, equitable food access and youth-led food justice. This unique event, produced by Eating Their Words, blended the culinary vision of world-renowned Chef Mario Batali with world-premiere short plays commissioned for the evening, from award-winning playwrights Rebeck, Davis and Squire and performances by top stage and screen actors. FEAST featured Eating Their Words' reinvention of "dinner theater," making it intimate, sophisticated, and visceral in its support of these critical social justice issues.
Teens for Food Justice is galvanizing a youth-led movement to end food insecurity in one generation. Students master the high-tech science and business of hydroponic farming, growing large quantities of produce inside their schools, plus the skills to serve as health/nutrition ambassadors and food justice movement builders within their own food desert communities. Since 2013, TFFJ youth are leading the fight against food insecurity by growing food and sharing skills to improve nutrition and health, laying the foundation for an equitable, sustainable food system and a healthier future.
Photo Credit: R.Cole for Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com © 2017
Adam Westerbrook, Kaily Smith Westerbrook
Adam Westerbrook, Kaily Smith Westerbrook
Carolyn Vickery, Dan Vickery
Peter Siebold, Stephanie Murdick, Stefanie Cohen
Peter Siebold, Stephanie Murdick, Stefanie Cohen
Leslie Waller, Judy Schoenberg, Jonathan Mayers
Leslie Waller, Judy Schoenberg, Jonathan Mayers
Nina Hellman, Kristine Nielsen
Nina Hellman, Kristine Nielsen
Ted O'Brien, Lauren O'Brien
Ted O'Brien, Lauren O'Brien
Erika Nillo, Alyssa Vazquez, Jesse Ahinful
Erika Nillo, Alyssa Vazquez, Jesse Ahinful
Joe Coffey, Kelly Coffey
Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan
Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan
Dasha Dwin, Aurin Squire
The cast
The cast
The cast and playwrights
The cast and playwrights
Playwrights Theresa Rebeck and Aurin Squire
Playwrights Theresa Rebeck and Aurin Squire
Steven Soll, Stephen Kramer
Jordan Roth, Kaylie Smith Westbrook, Richie Jackson
Jordan Roth, Kaylie Smith Westbrook, Richie Jackson
Kathy Soll, Steven Soll
Kathy Soll, Steven Soll
Group photo
Jodi Siegel, Ellen Silberstien
Jacqueline Murphy, Tara Smith, Pamela Morgan
Pamela Morgan, Mina Wexler, Jacquline Murphy
Iris Smith, Karolina Kurkova, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan
Iris Smith, Karolina Kurkova, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan
Iris Smith, Karolina Kurkova, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan
Duncan Mendelson, Morgan Fixel
Atmosphere photo by R.Cole for Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Â©2017 robrich101@gmail.com 516-676-3939
Jesse Kovarsky, Alison Swibel, Kim Lachman
Jesse Kovarsky, Alison Swibel, Kim Lachman
Stephanie Midick, Cathy Cramer
Elizebeth Swibel, Sheryl Kozberg, Alison Swibel
Elizebeth Swibel, Sheryl Kozberg, Alison Swibel
Mina Wexler, Gary Wexler
Elizebeth Swibel, Brian Swibel, Sheryl Kozberg, Alison Swibel
Harrison Hillier, Karolina Kurkova
Susan Fixel, Kim Seybert
Erica Karp, Taryn Fixel
Gideon Glick, Carmen Zines
Gideon Glick, Carmen Zines
Loretta Haims, Carlos Maldonado
Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley
Lauren Young, Jonathan Lonner
Tim Kashani, Timothy Kashani
Tim Kashani, Timothy Kashani
Karolina Kurkova, Elizebeth Muhr
Karolina Kurkova, Elizebeth Muhr
Valerie Schullman, Karolina Kurkova, Ellen Siberstein
Harper Spero, Dylan Chenfeld
Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane
Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan
Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan
Alison Kushner, Pam Jahrmarkt
Sheila Siebold, Peter Siebold,Alison Kushner, Pam Jahrmarkt, Aryn Tepper
Joshua Serrano