NEW YORK CITY
Photo Flash: Gloria Estefan, Richard Kind, Mario Batali and More at Teens for Food Justice's FEAST

Nov. 28, 2017  

The 2nd Annual FEAST Gala benefiting Teens for Food Justice, hosted by Mario Batali and honoring Tara Smith, was held last night, November 27th, at La Sirena by Mario Batali at The Maritime Hotel, 88 Ninth Avenue, NYC. Among the guests were Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Karolina Kurkova, Kristine Nielsen, Richard Kind, Gideon Glick and many more. BroadwayWorld has photos from the festivities below!

Also in attendance were Nina Hellman, Peter Kim, Isabel Keating, Molly-Ann Nordin, Carmen Zilles, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Danyel Fulton, as well as playwrights Theresa Rebeck, Aurin Squire, and Eisa Davis, and the evening's director, Marlo Hunter.

This was a one-of- a-kind evening, merging theater and the culinary arts in support of healthy, equitable food access and youth-led food justice. This unique event, produced by Eating Their Words, blended the culinary vision of world-renowned Chef Mario Batali with world-premiere short plays commissioned for the evening, from award-winning playwrights Rebeck, Davis and Squire and performances by top stage and screen actors. FEAST featured Eating Their Words' reinvention of "dinner theater," making it intimate, sophisticated, and visceral in its support of these critical social justice issues.

Teens for Food Justice is galvanizing a youth-led movement to end food insecurity in one generation. Students master the high-tech science and business of hydroponic farming, growing large quantities of produce inside their schools, plus the skills to serve as health/nutrition ambassadors and food justice movement builders within their own food desert communities. Since 2013, TFFJ youth are leading the fight against food insecurity by growing food and sharing skills to improve nutrition and health, laying the foundation for an equitable, sustainable food system and a healthier future.

Photo Credit: R.Cole for Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com © 2017

Photo Flash: Gloria Estefan, Richard Kind, Mario Batali and More at Teens for Food Justice's FEAST

Photo Flash: Gloria Estefan, Richard Kind, Mario Batali and More at Teens for Food Justice's FEAST

Adam Westerbrook, Kaily Smith Westerbrook

Adam Westerbrook, Kaily Smith Westerbrook

Emilio Estefan

Carolyn Vickery, Dan Vickery

Peter Siebold, Stephanie Murdick, Stefanie Cohen

Peter Siebold, Stephanie Murdick, Stefanie Cohen

Leslie Waller, Judy Schoenberg, Jonathan Mayers

Leslie Waller, Judy Schoenberg, Jonathan Mayers

Nina Hellman, Kristine Nielsen

Nina Hellman, Kristine Nielsen

Ted O'Brien, Lauren O'Brien

Ted O'Brien, Lauren O'Brien

Erika Nillo, Alyssa Vazquez, Jesse Ahinful

Erika Nillo, Alyssa Vazquez, Jesse Ahinful

Joe Coffey, Kelly Coffey

Jordan Roth

Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan

Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan

Kathy Soll, Gale Brewer

Dasha Dwin, Aurin Squire

The cast

The cast

The cast and playwrights

The cast and playwrights

Richard Kind

Playwrights Theresa Rebeck and Aurin Squire

Playwrights Theresa Rebeck and Aurin Squire

Karolina Kurkova

Steven Soll, Stephen Kramer

Jordan Roth, Kaylie Smith Westbrook, Richie Jackson

Jordan Roth, Kaylie Smith Westbrook, Richie Jackson

Kathy Soll, Steven Soll

Kathy Soll, Steven Soll

Group photo

Jodi Siegel, Ellen Silberstien

Jacqueline Murphy, Tara Smith, Pamela Morgan

Pamela Morgan, Mina Wexler, Jacquline Murphy

Iris Smith, Karolina Kurkova, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan

Iris Smith, Karolina Kurkova, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan

Iris Smith, Karolina Kurkova, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan

Duncan Mendelson, Morgan Fixel

Atmosphere photo by R.Cole for Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Â©2017 robrich101@gmail.com 516-676-3939

Jesse Kovarsky, Alison Swibel, Kim Lachman

Jesse Kovarsky, Alison Swibel, Kim Lachman

Stephanie Midick, Cathy Cramer

Elizebeth Swibel, Sheryl Kozberg, Alison Swibel

Elizebeth Swibel, Sheryl Kozberg, Alison Swibel

Mina Wexler, Gary Wexler

Elizebeth Swibel, Brian Swibel, Sheryl Kozberg, Alison Swibel

Harrison Hillier, Karolina Kurkova

Susan Fixel, Kim Seybert

Erica Karp, Taryn Fixel

Gideon Glick, Carmen Zines

Gideon Glick, Carmen Zines

Loretta Haims, Carlos Maldonado

Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley

Lauren Young, Jonathan Lonner

Tara Smith, Michael Smith

Tim Kashani, Timothy Kashani

Tim Kashani, Timothy Kashani

Karolina Kurkova, Elizebeth Muhr

Karolina Kurkova, Elizebeth Muhr

Karolina Kurkova

Karolina Kurkova

Karolina Kurkova

Valerie Schullman, Karolina Kurkova, Ellen Siberstein

Harper Spero, Dylan Chenfeld

Bonnie Comley, Stewart F. Lane

Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan

Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan

Alison Kushner, Pam Jahrmarkt

Sheila Siebold, Peter Siebold,Alison Kushner, Pam Jahrmarkt, Aryn Tepper

Joshua Serrano

