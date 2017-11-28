Photo Flash: Gloria Estefan, Richard Kind, Mario Batali and More at Teens for Food Justice's FEAST

The 2nd Annual FEAST Gala benefiting Teens for Food Justice, hosted by Mario Batali and honoring Tara Smith, was held last night, November 27th, at La Sirena by Mario Batali at The Maritime Hotel, 88 Ninth Avenue, NYC. Among the guests were Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Karolina Kurkova, Kristine Nielsen, Richard Kind, Gideon Glick and many more. BroadwayWorld has photos from the festivities below!

Also in attendance were Nina Hellman, Peter Kim, Isabel Keating, Molly-Ann Nordin, Carmen Zilles, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Danyel Fulton, as well as playwrights Theresa Rebeck, Aurin Squire, and Eisa Davis, and the evening's director, Marlo Hunter.

This was a one-of- a-kind evening, merging theater and the culinary arts in support of healthy, equitable food access and youth-led food justice. This unique event, produced by Eating Their Words, blended the culinary vision of world-renowned Chef Mario Batali with world-premiere short plays commissioned for the evening, from award-winning playwrights Rebeck, Davis and Squire and performances by top stage and screen actors. FEAST featured Eating Their Words' reinvention of "dinner theater," making it intimate, sophisticated, and visceral in its support of these critical social justice issues.

Teens for Food Justice is galvanizing a youth-led movement to end food insecurity in one generation. Students master the high-tech science and business of hydroponic farming, growing large quantities of produce inside their schools, plus the skills to serve as health/nutrition ambassadors and food justice movement builders within their own food desert communities. Since 2013, TFFJ youth are leading the fight against food insecurity by growing food and sharing skills to improve nutrition and health, laying the foundation for an equitable, sustainable food system and a healthier future.

