Photo Flash: Get an All New Look at BAT OUT OF HELL

Bat Out Of Hell-The Musical is entering its final week of performances, set to close on Sunday, September 8th. Check out new production photos as the show keeps driving along!

Bat Out of Hell-The Musical is current running at the New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical opened on August 8, 2019 and show stars Andrew Polec (Strat), Christina Bennington (Raven)Bradley Dean (Falco), Tony Award Winner Lena Hall (Sloane), Avionce Hoyles (Tink), Danielle Steers (Zahara), and Tyrick Wiltez Jones (Jagwire).

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster and at www.nycitycenter.org or by calling 212 581 1212.

Photo Credit: Little Fang Photo





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You