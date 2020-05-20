Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Darren Criss in Quibi's ROYALTIES

Quibi has shared a first look its upcoming musical series Royalties, starring Darren Criss, Kether Donohue, John Stamos, Georgia King, and Tony Revolori!

See the photos below!

From the mind of Emmy & Golden Globe Award-winning actor and songwriter Darren Criss comes ROYALTIES, a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world's biggest hits. The show follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo - Sara (Donohue) and Pierce (Criss) - as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week.

Each episode will feature real-life entertainment personalities portraying fictitious (and ridiculous) music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.

Royalties launches June 1, 2020 on Quibi.

