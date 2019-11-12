Photo Flash: George Takei Stopped by SOFT POWER at The Public

Conrad Ricamora who plays Oliver in the ABC Series "How To Get Away With Murder" has been jetting back and forth across the country filming the final season of the show and also starring in the new musical "Soft Power" written by David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori at The Public Theater in NY. Over the weekend, an old friend, George Takei stopped by to see the show and congratulate him backstage along with Playwright David Henry Hwang and the cast.

Tony Award winners David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori bring their groundbreaking new musical-within-a-play to The Public for its New York premiere. One of the most exciting theatrical collaborations in recent memory, Soft Power is an exploration of America's current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. Soft Power is a fever dream of modern American politics amidst global conversations, asking us all-why do we love democracy? And should we?





