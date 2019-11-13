Photo Flash: First Look at Kristin Chenoweth in FOR THE GIRLS on Broadway
Kristin Chenoweth returns to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander. The limited engagement continues through November 17, 2019.
Kristin Chenoweth will bring her powerhouse voice and her emotionally charged interpretations as she performs a series of classic hits from her new album, FOR THE GIRLS. She will wow the audience with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love," and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland. This must-see performance acts as her personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today.
We've got your first look at Chenoweth in action below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/Wire Image
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning Best New Musical has become the first musical of the 2018-2019 Broadway season to recoup its initial investment of $... (read more)
The Drama Book Shop, Now Co-Owned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Reopen in March
It was announced today that The Drama Book Shop will reopen its doors in March 2020 at its new Times Square home at 266 West 39th Street (between 7th... (read more)
FROZEN Tour Will Feature a New Anna and Elsa Duet, 'I Can't Lose You'
The national tour of Frozen kicks off today, and it was just announced that it will be featuring a new song!... (read more)
TOOTSIE To Play Final Broadway Performance in January
It was announced today that the Tony-nominated musical TOOTSIE will play its final performance at at the Marquis Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2020.... (read more)
Betsy Wolfe and Matt Bogart Will Star in Developmental Reading of Original New Musical INDIGO
Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold a developmental reading of Indigo, an original new musical featuring music & lyrics by MAC Award winning compo... (read more)
Anthony Rapp Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Ken Ithiphol
Anthony Rapp has revealed that he is engaged! He made a post on Instagram, announcing that he has asked his boyfriend, Ken Ithiphol, to marry him, and... (read more)