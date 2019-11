Photo Flash: First Look at Kristin Chenoweth in FOR THE GIRLS on Broadway

Kristin Chenoweth returns to the Broadway stage in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS (Concord Records, produced by Steve Tyrell), with Music Direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Presented by James L. Nederlander. The limited engagement continues through November 17, 2019.

Kristin Chenoweth will bring her powerhouse voice and her emotionally charged interpretations as she performs a series of classic hits from her new album, FOR THE GIRLS. She will wow the audience with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love," and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland. This must-see performance acts as her personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today.

We've got your first look at Chenoweth in action below!





