Photo Flash: First Look At The National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The Dear Evan Hansen National Tour opens tonight at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action. Check out a photo from 'Waving Through A Window' below!

Stage and TV star Jessica Phillips plays 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll plays 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar plays 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. Ben Levi Ross stars in the title role.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.



Ben Levi Ross and the Company of the First North American Tour of Dear Evan Hansen