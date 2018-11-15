Photo Flash: First Look At Corbin Bleu in ANYTHING GOES at Arena Stage

Nov. 15, 2018  

Arena Stage presents Corbin Bleu (Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical; In the Heights; Disney Channel's High School Musical) as Billy Crocker and Soara-Joye Ross (Les Misérables, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess National Tour) as Reno Sweeney in Cole Porter's madcap seafaring musical, Anything Goes. Check out Corbin in photos from the shoe below!

Featuring some of musical theater's most memorable standards such as "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top" and the title song, Anything Goes is directed by Molly Smith, with choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Paul Sportelli, and will run through December 23, 2018 in the Fichandler Stage.

Tickets for Anything Goes are $40-105, subject to change and based on availability, plus applicable fees. Tickets may be purchased online at arenastage.org by phone at 202-488-3300 or at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth St., SW, D.C.

Photo Flash: First Look At Corbin Bleu in ANYTHING GOES at Arena Stage
Lisa Helmi Johanson and Corbin Blei in "Anything Goes."

Photo Flash: First Look At Corbin Bleu in ANYTHING GOES at Arena Stage
Ben Gunderson, Olly and Corbin Bleu in "Anything Goes."

Photo Flash: First Look At Corbin Bleu in ANYTHING GOES at Arena Stage
Soara-Joye Ross as Reno Sweeney in "Anything Goes."

Photo Flash: First Look At Corbin Bleu in ANYTHING GOES at Arena Stage
Nicholas Yenson, Maria Rizzo and Mickey Orange in "Anything Goes."

Photo Flash: First Look At Corbin Bleu in ANYTHING GOES at Arena Stage
Corbin Bleu and Lisa Helmi Johanson in "Anything Goes."

Photo Flash: First Look At Corbin Bleu in ANYTHING GOES at Arena Stage
Jimmy Ray Bennett and Soara-Joye Ross in "Anything Goes."

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Heads Back to the Richard Rodgers For A Quick HAMILTON Brush-Up
  • Breaking: A New Evan Has Been Found! Jimmy Awards Winner Andrew Barth Feldman Will Replace Taylor Trensch in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, and More Will Join Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes in THE LIGHTNING THIEF Tour - Full Cast Announced!
  • Photo Flash: All New Production Photos of HADESTOWN, Featuring Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, and More!
  • Julius Thomas III & Donald Webber Jr. Will Lead Third National Tour of HAMILTON
  • Could Rapper Travis Scott Bring His Next Project to Broadway?

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE