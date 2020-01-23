Photo Flash: Emmy Raver-Lampman, Solea Pfeiffer, and More in Rehearsal For GUN & POWDER at Signature Theatre

Solea Pfeiffer and Emmy Raver-Lampman star as the Clarke sisters, Mary and Martha, in Signature Theatre's world premiere production of Gun & Powder with book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum. Gun & Powder will run from January 28 - February 23, 2020 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre and will be directed by Robert O'Hara (Broadway's Slave Play).

Pfeiffer and Raver-Lampman are joined by Marva Hicks (Broadway's Motown: The Musical, Caroline, Or Change) as Tallulah Clarke, Dan Tracy (Broadway's Waitress) as Jesse, and Donald Webber Jr. (Broadway's Hamilton, Motown: The Musical) as Elijah.

The ensemble is rounded out by Yvette Monique Clark (Hairspray National Tour), Wyn Delano (Amazing Grace National Tour), Christian Douglas (Arena Stage's Newsies), Amber Lenell Jones (Constellation Theatre Company's AIDA), Rayshun LaMarr (NBC's The Voice), Da'Von T. Moody (Ford's Theatre's The Wiz), Crystal Mosser (Signature's Grand Hotel), Christopher Richardson (Signature's Assassins), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar), Eleanor Todd (Signature's Passion) and Kanysha Williams (Signature's Soul Divas). Swings include Alex De Bard, Montel B. Butler, Calvin Malone, Adelina Mitchell, and Kylie Clare Smith

Gun & Powder is inspired by the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke -African American twins-who pass themselves as White to help settle their mother's sharecropper debt and seize the funds by any means necessary. However, their bond of sisterhood is tested when they fall in love with two very different men.





