Photo Flash: Diane Paulus Directs THE WHITE CARD at A.R.T, Featuring Colton Ryan

The White Card plays now through April 1, 2018 at Emerson's Paramount Center's Robert J. Orchard Stage. Tickets now on sale by phone at 617.824.8400, in person at the Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston), and online at artsemerson.org. at americanrepertorytheater.org.

In The White Card, a conversation at a dinner party thrown by Virginia and Charles, an influential Manhattan couple, for up-and-coming artist Charlotte raises questions about what-and who-is actually on display. Claudia Rankine's 2014 New York Times best-selling Citizen: An American Lyric unpacked the insidious ways in which racism manifests itself in everyday situations. Now, this world-premiere play poses the question, "Can American society progress if whiteness stays invisible?"

The cast includes Karen Pittman (Broadway's Good People and Passing Strange) as Charlotte, Daniel Gerroll (Broadway's Enchanted April and Shadowlands at Off-Broadway's Acorn Theater) as Charles, Patricia Kalember (Broadway's Don't Dress for Dinner and Losing Louie) as Virginia, Jim Poulos (Broadway's The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and RENT) as Eric, and Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen) as Alex.

The White Card is directed by the A.R.T.'s Terri and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus. The creative team includes dramaturgy by Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellow P. Carl; scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez (Arrabal and Notes from the Field: Doing Time in Education at A.R.T.); costume design by ESosa (O.P.C. and Father Comes Home from the War (Parts 1, 2 & 3) at A.R.T.); lighting design by Stephen Strawbridge (Richard II at A.R.T.); sound design by Will Pickens (M. Butterfly on Broadway); and projection design by Peter Nigrini (Arrabal and Witness Uganda at A.R.T.).

Photos: Gretjen Helene Photography

Related Articles