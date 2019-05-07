Photo Flash: David Burtka Celebrates Release of Cookbook with Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Krakowski, Sierra Boggess and More!

Cook and plan like the stars with David Burtka's new book! Burtka celebrated the release of his new cookbook on April 15 with many personalities including husband Neil Patrick Harris, actresses Kerry Butler, Jane Krakowski and It Shoulda Been You costars, Sierra Boggess and Montego Glover. The event took place April 15, 2019 at the Top of the Standard in New York City.

Chef, actor, and entertaining authority David Burtka knows that every day can be a party. Over a lifetime of throwing epic gatherings, the Cordon Bleu-trained Burtka has perfected the formula for creating easy and perfect get-togethers at home. Now, in the pages of his debut cookbook, he's sharing all of his secrets and an intimate look into the lives of one of Hollywood's favorite families. Everything you need to throw a memorable party, or to make a delicious weeknight meal, can be found right here.

Burtka's book, Life Is a Party, is available for sale now! Check out the photos from the launch event below.

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris





