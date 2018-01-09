Photo Flash: Cynthia Erivo Celebrates Her Birthday with Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, and More

Tony, Grammy and Emmy-Award winning actress Cynthia Erivo celebrated her 31st birthday last night with her Broadway colleagues including Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Jonathan Groff, Danielle Brooks and Jasmine Cephas Jones, as well as Jordan Roth and Lauren Reid COO of John Gore Organization. Check out photos from the bash below!

Other A-list friends and attendees included Anna Wintour, Bee Shaffer, Hamish Bowles, Jussie Smollet of Empire, Common, Jay Manuel of America's Next Top Model, Actress Patina Miller, Mariska Hargitay Peter Hermann and many others.

The soirée was organized by celebrity event planner Kathy Romero, who has spearheaded high profile events such as Ashad Khaled's birthday, Gucci Mane's wedding and more, along with Latham Thomas who was the host of the evening, celebrity lifestyle maven named one of Oprah's Super Soul 100, and dear friend to Cynthia.

Cocktails were served by Louis XIII and Remy Martin, while the young DJ Fulano spinned during cocktail hour. Nourish Kitchen created the dinner menu. The glamorous evening was held at 50 UN Plaza Duplex Penthouse.

Photo Credit: Syed Yaqeen

