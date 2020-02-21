Photo Flash: Culture Clash Retrusn to Berkeley Rep with CULTURE CLASH (STILL) IN AMERICA
Bay Area natives and provocateurs, Culture Clash, return to Berkeley Rep with their latest production, Culture Clash (Still) in America. The play, written and performed by Culture Clash and directed by Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson, marks the fifth time the satirical group has performed at Berkeley Rep.
The missionaries of mayhem are back with their unique, badass brand of Chicano satire! Born here in the Bay and Los Angeles-based, Culture Clash first brought their dangerous and subversive version of documentary theatre to Berkeley audiences with Culture Clash in AmeriCCa, gleefully skewering American culture through the lens of the Latino experience.
In this powerful, pointed, and downright hilarious update they turn their razor-sharp wit to everything from pussy hats to MAGA caps, laying down outrageous, biting, and thought-provoking monologues and sketch comedy about the immigrant experience in America right now.
"This is a piece Culture Clash initiated at Berkeley Rep years ago," says Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer, "and being the artists and the citizens that they are, they've continued to revise it as the world has spun into madness around them. I can't imagine a better or more important moment to have these guys - their history, their humor, and their political insights - on our stage."
Previews begin on Thursday, February 20, 2020 and the show runs through Sunday, April 5, 2020. Individual tickets begin at $30 ($15 if you're under 35) and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510 647-2949.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne/Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Ricardo Salinas, Richard Montoya, and Herbert Siguenza
Ricardo Salinas
Ricardo Salinas and Herbert Siguenza
Richard Montoya, Herbert Siguenza, and Ricardo Salinas
Richard Montoya, Herbert Siguenza, and Ricardo Salinas
