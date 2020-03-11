Photo Flash: Constantine Maroulis Hits the Stage At Birdland, With Special Guest Frank Wildhorn
The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented singer/actor Constantine Maroulis in concert on Monday, March 9. Constantine's very special guest was Grammy and Tony nominated composer Frank Wildhorn.
Constantine Maroulis is an accomplished actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of "American Idol." His new original album, "Until I'm Wanted," will be released in early 2020. Constantine has been actively touring worldwide, contributing to projects that include Scott Bradlee's acclaimed Postmodern Jukebox, RockTopia, and Adler's Appetite featuring legendary Guns N Roses drummer Steven Adler.
Constantine is also developing a number of creative projects in TV and film, including Tony nominated work as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening, as well as recently releasing the singles, "All About You", "Here I Come" and "She's Just Rock N Roll," from his upcoming album.
Additional television credits include, Amazon's Golden Globe winner, Mozart in the Jungle, Madame Secretary, Law & Order SVU, The Tonight Show, Dancing With The Stars, America's Got Talent, The Today Show and returning to American Idol as a mentor in season 15. Constantine will be starring in the feature film directed by Roger Spottiswoode, Either Side of Midnight. Constantine is a graduate of the Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music.
For additional information and socials please visit ConstantineMaroulis.com.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Constantine Maroulis, STATIC, Joshua Stephen Kartes
Frank Wildhorn, Constantine Maroulis
Joshua Stephen Kartes, Frank Wildhorn, Constantine Maroulis, STATIC
Constantine Maroulis, Jim Caruso
STATIC
Frank Wildhorn, Constantine Maroulis
Frank Wildhorn, Constantine Maroulis
Frank Wildhorn, Constantine Maroulis
Yoka Wao, Frank Wildhorn, Constantine Maroulis
Yoka Wao, Frank Wildhorn, Constantine Maroulis, Joanna Pahlis
Alyson Cambridge, Constantine Maroulis
Dr Amy Spizuocco, Constantine Maroulis, Dr Stacy Spizuocco
