Photo Flash: Choreographer Joshua Beamish in the Lab With Dance Lab New York
Dance Lab New York (DLNY) Spring Lab Cycle Choreographer Joshua Beamish has completed his lab.
Check out photos below!
Dance Lab New York provides grants to choreographers and dance makers in the form of a lab with a company of 12 professional dancers, 20 hours of incubation, studio space, a rehearsal director, insurances, and administrative support from DLNY staff and Founding Artistic Director, Josh Prince.
"We are so proud to be supporting accomplished Canadian Choreographer, Joshua Beamish, in the Lab this spring. It is an all too common misconception that dance makers with lengthy resumes no longer need technical support, encouragement, access, or visibility," said DLNY Artistic Director, Josh Prince. "DLNY is committed to giving talented visiting artists like Joshua vital creative resources that are difficult and cost-prohibitive to provide on their own here in New York City."
"I jumped at this opportunity with Dance Lab New York because it would otherwise cost me thousands of dollars to support a lab like this for my own dance company," said Choreographer Joshua Beamish, Artistic Director of Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY. "This opportunity has introduced me to an incredible new group of freelance dancers in New York City who I can call on for future projects and collaboration."
The company of dancers, cast by Jason Styres, CSA, include: Audrey Marinda Borst, Stephen Dibiase, Elijah Dillehay, Kyle Dupree, Larissa Gerszke, Ramona Kelley, Akina Kitazawa, Francis Lawrence, Lauren Leach, Bradley Schlagheck, Jeff Sykes, Latra A Wilson and rehearsal director, Phil Orsano.
The two choreographers who will also participate in the Spring 2020 Lab Cycle are Yoshito Sakuraba and Claudia Schreier.
Photo Credit: Whitney Browne
Joshua Beamish, Ramona Kelley and Kyle Dupree
Joshua Beamish, Ramona Kelley and Kyle Dupree
Elijah Dillehay and Bradley Schlagheck
Joshua Beamish, Bradley Schlagheck and Elijah Dillehay
Bradley Schlagheck and Elijah Dillehay
Elijah Dillehay, Bradley Schlagheck, Ramona Kelley, Kyle Dupree, Larissa Gerske, Francis Lawrence
Jeff Sykes and Bradley Schlagheck
Lauren Leach
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Following an emergency meeting held today by The Broadway League BroadwayWorld has learned that all Broadway performances are cancelled beginning at 5... (read more)
All Tickets For WEST SIDE STORY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL and More Will Be $50 Through March
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
How To Exchange Or Cancel Your Broadway Tickets Due To Coronavirus Travel Cancellations
Broadway performances are all playing as scheduled amid the Coronavirus outbreak. There are now 19 confirmed cases in New York City, though media repo... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
Equity Releases Statement In Response to Limits on Public Gatherings, Says Assistance is Needed for Arts Workers
Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement in reaction to the District of Columbia, the Bay Area and Wash... (read more)
Debut of the Month: Meet Ezra Menas of JAGGED LITTLE PILL!
On December 5, 2019, Broadway officially got a little bit more ironic, when Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre. Based on the beloved ... (read more)