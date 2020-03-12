Photo Flash: Choreographer Joshua Beamish in the Lab With Dance Lab New York

Dance Lab New York (DLNY) Spring Lab Cycle Choreographer Joshua Beamish has completed his lab.

Dance Lab New York provides grants to choreographers and dance makers in the form of a lab with a company of 12 professional dancers, 20 hours of incubation, studio space, a rehearsal director, insurances, and administrative support from DLNY staff and Founding Artistic Director, Josh Prince.

"We are so proud to be supporting accomplished Canadian Choreographer, Joshua Beamish, in the Lab this spring. It is an all too common misconception that dance makers with lengthy resumes no longer need technical support, encouragement, access, or visibility," said DLNY Artistic Director, Josh Prince. "DLNY is committed to giving talented visiting artists like Joshua vital creative resources that are difficult and cost-prohibitive to provide on their own here in New York City."

"I jumped at this opportunity with Dance Lab New York because it would otherwise cost me thousands of dollars to support a lab like this for my own dance company," said Choreographer Joshua Beamish, Artistic Director of Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY. "This opportunity has introduced me to an incredible new group of freelance dancers in New York City who I can call on for future projects and collaboration."

The company of dancers, cast by Jason Styres, CSA, include: Audrey Marinda Borst, Stephen Dibiase, Elijah Dillehay, Kyle Dupree, Larissa Gerszke, Ramona Kelley, Akina Kitazawa, Francis Lawrence, Lauren Leach, Bradley Schlagheck, Jeff Sykes, Latra A Wilson and rehearsal director, Phil Orsano.

The two choreographers who will also participate in the Spring 2020 Lab Cycle are Yoshito Sakuraba and Claudia Schreier.





