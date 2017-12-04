Photo Flash: Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune and More Honored at Martina Arroyo Foundation's 2017 Gala

The Martina Arroyo Foundation's 13th Annual Gala, a celebration of Prelude to Performance, Role Class and Outreach Programs, was held on Monday, November 13, 2017 beginning 6:30pm in the Grand Salon of the JW Marriott Essex House,160 Central Park South, NYC. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!

The gala, hosted by Terrance McKnight, honored James Morris, Metropolitan Opera bass-baritone; Ailyn Pérez, Metropolitan Opera soprano; Chita Rivera, Tony Award-winning actress; and Tommy Tune, Tony Award-winning Actor.

The evening began with cocktails at 6:30pm and dinner at 7:30pm with award presentations and a live auction, followed by dessert and a special performance by Prelude to Performance Young Artists and Special Guests, with DeAndre Simmons singing "A te l'estremo addio...Il lacerato spirito" from Simon Boccanegra and Jessica Sandidge singing the "A forse lui/Sempre Libera."

The mission of the Martina Arroyo Foundation is to counsel young singers in the interpretation of complete roles for public performances. The Foundation guides each singer in the preparation of an entire operatic role through a formal educational process that includes the background of the drama, the historical perspective, the psychological motivation of each character, and language proficiency.



Martina Arroyo and Ailyn Perez



Tommy Tune, Martina Arroyo and Chita Rivera



Tommy Tune and Chita Rivera



Tommy Tune and Chita Rivera



Ailyn Perez, James Morris, Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune