Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!
Go down to BIkini Bottom and check them out below!
Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunites members of the original award-winning Broadway company, will simulcast on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. Joining the cast is veteran SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny as "Patchy the Pirate," performing the original Sara Bareilles song "Poor Pirates." The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! was filmed for television in front of a live theater audience.
The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks and Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate'. The ensemble will include Kyle Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Marie Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.
Photo Credit: Nickelodeon
Ethan Slater and Danny Skinner
Wesley Taylor and company
Gavin Lee and company
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The big day is here! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City.... (read more)
Johnny Depp to Produce New Michael Jackson Musical Told From the Point of View of His Glove
NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson a?" told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
Abby Mueller Will Be Stepping Out of St. Paul Run of SIX Due to an Unexpected Injury
Six the musical has regretfully announced on it's official Instagram page, that due to an injury Abby Mueller will be stepping out of the show during ... (read more)
BWW Flashback: The 20 Best Broadway Performances from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Past
While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Watch Broadway Powerhouses Idina Menzel and Billy Porter Keep Warm in Music Video Premiere!
Idina Menzel is celebrating the holidays in a major way in 2019. Not only has the Tony winner returned to the big screen in Disney's Frozen 2, but she... (read more)
Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld NYC Non-Professional Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld NYC Non-Professional Awards Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Community theatre productions, stu... (read more)