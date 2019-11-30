Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!

Go down to BIkini Bottom and check them out below!

Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunites members of the original award-winning Broadway company, will simulcast on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. Joining the cast is veteran SpongeBob SquarePants voice actor Tom Kenny as "Patchy the Pirate," performing the original Sara Bareilles song "Poor Pirates." The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! was filmed for television in front of a live theater audience.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks and Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate'. The ensemble will include Kyle Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Marie Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.

Photo Credit: Nickelodeon





