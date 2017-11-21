Photo Flash: Charles Busch, Mario Cantone, Ann Harada & Judy Kuhn Celebrate SETH RUDETSKY's BROADWAY DIARY, VOL. 3 at Barnes & Noble

Dress Circle Publishing released SETH'S BROADWAY DIARY, VOLUME 3: The Inside Scoop on (almost) Every Broadway Show & Star with a special in-store event at Barnes & Noble last night, November 20th. BroadwayWorld has photos from the signing and performance below!

The evening featured special guests Charles Busch, Mario Cantone, Ann Harada and Judy Kuhn, reading hilarious stories from the book about various Broadway stars... including themselves! All of them sang a classic Broadway song with Seth on piano.

SETH'S BROADWAY DIARY, VOLUME 3 is the latest compilation of Seth's hysterical, Broadway-centric "Onstage and Backstage" columns for Playbill.com chronicling his unique life performing/hanging out with the Great White Way's biggest stars and cajoling/forcing them to reveal the highs (and lows) of their careers.

In this volume you'll find out what Patti LuPone said when Seth suggested she sing her Evita songs in a lower key, what it's like Skype-ing with Jesse Tyler Ferguson and why AudraMcDonald's dog wakes up covered in her bras. Plus a gazillion amazing stories straight from the mouths of stars like Laura Benanti, Megan Mullally, Gavin Creel,Sarah Silverman, Carol Burnett, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!

Photo Credit: Daniel Vasquez

Related Articles