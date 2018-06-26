Photo Flash: Cast of BEAUTIFUL Performs for Sing For Your Seniors for Pride Month

On June 15, 2018, Sing For Your Seniors hosted the latest in its series of Broadway Sessions with cast members from "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" at the Edie Windsor SAGE Center in Chelsea as part of Pride Month. SAGE is the country's largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older adults. The musical performance included songs of the performers' choosing as well of songs from "Beautiful." The audience enjoyed a one-hour session, as well as a meet-and-greet visit with the cast following the performance.

"We felt so honored to be a part of SAGE's Pride Month celebration and brighten the lives of over 100 LGBTQ older adults. Seeing their joy and hearing them sing along with literally every song will stay with me always," said Daniel Torres, who is both a SFYS Board member and a part of the BEAUTIFUL cast.

Founder and Artistic Director Jackie Vanderbeck explains, "Thanks to a grant from Broadway Cares/EFA, Sing For Your Seniors' Broadway Sessions program brings the essence of a particular show to a community of people who would otherwise not get the opportunity to experience the wonder and thrill of Broadway because of their physical health or financial need."

Performers from "Beautiful" included Daniel Torres (Beautiful, Evita, The Pirate Queen, The Woman in White, Wicked, Alter Boyz), Sara Shepard (Beautiful, Cry-Baby, Legally Blonde), Gabrielle Elisabeth (Beautiful, Disney World & Universal Orlando Vocalist), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful, Wicked, Great Comet, American Idiot), Stephanie Martignetti (Beautiful, Sunset Boulevard, Nice Work If You Can Get It, A Chorus Line, Mary Poppins, Matilda), Freddy Hall (Beautiful, Lysistrata Jones, Spring Awakening, Love's Labour's Lost), with David Gardos (Hamilton, In the Heights, Finding Neverland, Falsettos) on piano.

Sing For Your Seniors is a non-profit organization that enriches lives through the universal language of music by bringing professional artists to the communities of seniors in need to entertain, foster connection and create shared joy. For more information on Sing For Your Seniors or to apply to perform with them in NYC, visit www.singforyourseniors.org.

Photo Credit: Amanda Taraska

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You