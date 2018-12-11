Photo Flash: Broadway Dreams Celebrates the 70th Anniversary of SOUTH PACIFIC

Dec. 11, 2018  

This week, Broadway Dreams and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization hosted the 70th Anniversary gala concert celebration of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning musical triumph, South Pacific. See photos of the all-star arrivals below!

The evening featured appearances by Alex Newell (Once On This Island, "Glee"); Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Miss You Like Hell, Rent); recording artist Morgan James (The White Album, Morgan James Live: The Songs of Nina Simone); opera sensation Karim Sulayman (Songs of Orpheus, "I Trust You"); Jose Llana (The King and I, Here Lies Love); and Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), who starred to critical acclaim in the national tour Lincoln Center Theater production of South Pacific, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), who made history opposite costar Caitlin Kinnunen at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Award-winning composer Steven Jamail (BeBe Winans' Born for This) served as musical director.

Photos Credit: RRR Creative

Tyler Hanes

Tracie Bennett

Titus Burgess

The St. Regis New York

Stephen Flaherty

Spencer Liff

Sara Jean Ford and Tyler Hanes

Ryan Stanna

Ryan Redmond

Rob Ashford

Rachel Hoffman, Craig Burns

Jose Antonio Vargas

Paul Canaan

Noah J. Ricketts

Nicholas Rodriguez

Morgan James

Matthew Hydzik and Megan Arnold

Matthew and Kirsten Scott

Kyle Brown

Karim Sulayman

Jose Llana and Elena Shaddow

Jessie Mueller

Isabelle McCall

Isabel Leonard

Erin Dilly

Eden Espinosa

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Dan Knechtges

Courtenay Collins

Carmen Cusak

Annette Tanner

Broadway Dreams Co-Chairs Elizabeth Faulkner and Adam Sansiveri

Ariana Groover

Annette Tanner Ted Chapin and Elizabeth Faulkner

Alex Newell

Alan Souza

Adam Sansiveri

Adam Jepsen

