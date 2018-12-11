Photo Flash: Broadway Dreams Celebrates the 70th Anniversary of SOUTH PACIFIC
This week, Broadway Dreams and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization hosted the 70th Anniversary gala concert celebration of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize Award-winning musical triumph, South Pacific. See photos of the all-star arrivals below!
The evening featured appearances by Alex Newell (Once On This Island, "Glee"); Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Miss You Like Hell, Rent); recording artist Morgan James (The White Album, Morgan James Live: The Songs of Nina Simone); opera sensation Karim Sulayman (Songs of Orpheus, "I Trust You"); Jose Llana (The King and I, Here Lies Love); and Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), who starred to critical acclaim in the national tour Lincoln Center Theater production of South Pacific, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), who made history opposite costar Caitlin Kinnunen at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Award-winning composer Steven Jamail (BeBe Winans' Born for This) served as musical director.
Photos Credit: RRR Creative
The St. Regis New York
Sara Jean Ford and Tyler Hanes
Ryan Stanna
Matthew Hydzik and Megan Arnold
Matthew and Kirsten Scott
Karim Sulayman
Isabelle McCall
Isabel Leonard
Broadway Dreams Co-Chairs Elizabeth Faulkner and Adam Sansiveri
Annette Tanner Ted Chapin and Elizabeth Faulkner