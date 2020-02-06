Photo Flash: Broadway-Aimed Musical AMERICANO! Hits the Stage at Phoenix Theatre

Get your first look at the Broadway-aimed musical Americano!, inspired by the life of DREAMer and political strategist Tony Valdovinos, running at Phoenix, Arizona's The Phoenix Theatre Company.

With America once again embroiled in heated debates about immigration, Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the perils - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer. Tony walked into a Marine Corps office at Camelback High School in Phoenix on his 18th birthday to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But he didn't give up on serving the only country he had ever known-he did it in alternatively powerful ways instead. Americano! casts a deeply human light on what it means to be a DREAMer.

Americano! features an original score by critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez ("Lola," named as one of NPR's top 50 albums of the year), with a book by Michael Barnard (Producing Artistic Director, The Phoenix Theatre Company) and Jonathan Rosenberg. Michael Barnard also serves as the director of Americano! which features choreography by Sergio Mejia, and musical arrangements by Sergio Mendoza with Marco Rosano. Former New York Times Phoenix Bureau Chief Fernanda Santos is the creative consultant.

Americano! runs on the mainstage at The Phoenix Theatre through February 23. Tickets for Americano! are $32 - $82 and available at www.phoenixtheatre.com. Visit AmericanoTheMusical.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Reg Madison Photography



Cole Newburg & Ensemble



Sean Ewing, Anson Romney, and Ensemble



Jessie Jo Pauley and Anson Romney



Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda



AMERICANO Ensemble



AMERICANO Ensemble



Sean Ewing, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Joseph Cannon and Edgar Lopez



AMERICANO Ensemble



AMERICANO Ensemble



AMERICANO Ensemble



Sean Ewing and Matravius Avent



Sean Ewing