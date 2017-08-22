Photo Flash: Beth Leavel, Judith Light and Chad Kimball Join Frank DiLella at Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented the 14th episode of "Show Biz After Hours with Frank DiLella" on Monday, August 21. Frank's Very Special Guests were Beth Leavel (currently starring in Bandstand), Chad Kimball (currently starring in Come From Away) and Judith Light (currently starring on television in "Transparent.") Scroll down for photos!

"Show Biz After Hours With Frank DiLella" is a regular theater-based live talk show featuring Broadway movers-and-shakers, impromptu musical performances, audience interaction, and a cocktail or two! As always, musical director for the show was performer and composer Randy Redd, with background vocals by Kalli Siringas.

Frank DiLella's celebrity interviews, along with his in-depth reporting of the theatrical scene for NY1, have helped make him a universally trusted friend and confidant, as well as one of the most popular personalities in entertainment journalism.

The Broadway at Birdland concert series has taken place on the stage of the iconic music room every week for the past fifteen years. Birdland is located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's theater district. Visit www.BirdlandJazz.com for more information.