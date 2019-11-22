Photo Flash: Apollo Theater Celebrates Classic Girl Groups With Martha Reeves, Sarah Dash, & Joshie Jo Armstead

Apollo Theater Celebrates Classic Girl Groups with Martha Reeves, Sarah Dash, & Joshie Jo Armstead. The Apollo Theater's Education Program brought together three legendary artists for She's A Rebel! A Tribute to Girl Groups of the 50s, 60s, & 70s on November 14, 2019. Presented as part of Apollo Education's "Apollo Live Wire" discussion series, led by Senior Director of Education Shirley Taylor, the evening featured a lively panel discussion with founding members of groundbreaking girl groups, including Martha Reeves (Martha Reeves & the Vandellas), Sarah Dash (Patti LaBelle & the Bluebelles), and Joshie Jo Armstead (The Ikettes).

Take a look at photos below!

Music journalist Christian John Wikane moderated the conversation, which ranged from Dash's earliest experiences performing at the Apollo with group members Patti LaBelle, Nona Hendryx, and Cindy Birdsong, to Reeves' memorable recording sessions for hits like "(Love Is Like a) Heatwave" and "Dancing in the Street" at Motown Records to Armstead's journey from joining the Ike & Tina Turner Revue as one of the original Ikettes to joining the Broadway casts of Seesaw (1973) and Melvin Van Peebles' Don't Play Us Cheap! (1972).

The panel was featured as part of the Apollo Theater's 85th anniversary. For more information visit apollotheater.org/education.





