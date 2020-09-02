Photo Flash: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice Attend JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR: THE CONCERT
Both stayed post show to speak to the cast and took a picture onstage.
Composer Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber and lyricist Sir Tim Rice visited Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's acclaimed socially distant production of Jesus Christ Superstar: The Concert yesterday evening (Tuesday 1 September 2020).
Both stayed post show to speak to the cast and took a picture onstage, with an original copy of the Jesus Christ Superstar concept album - which celebrates 50 years this September (originally released in September 1970).
Check out the photos below!
The concert staging of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar is being presented through Sunday 27 September 2020 at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.
Declan Bennett and Pepe Nufrio play the role of Jesus, Tyrone Huntley and Ricardo Afonso play the role of Judas and Anoushka Lucas and Maimuna Memon both reprise their Open Air Theatre performances as Mary.
The cast also features David Thaxton (Pilate), Shaq Taylor (Herod), Ivan De Freitas (Caiaphas), Nathan Amzi (Annas), Phil King (Peter), Cedric Neal (Simon), and Genesis Lynea, Rosa O'Reilly, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (Soul Singers).
Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Sir Tim Rice with the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar: The Concert at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber and Sir Tim Rice with the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar: The Concert at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
