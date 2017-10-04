Photo Flash: Alec Baldwin Chats NEVERTHELESS and More to Benefit EST

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST) hosted a special one-night-only benefit event featuring two-time Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin on Monday, September 25, 2017 at EST's Curt Dempster Theatre (545 W. 52nd Street). BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!

Alec Baldwin ("30 Rock", "Saturday Night Live") and EST member artist Tuck Milligan (Equus, The Kentucky Cycle) came together to tell the untold stories from Baldwin's new memoir Nevertheless. Among the stories, the friends discussed their time on NBC's "The Doctors", their 1983 cross-country road trip, and the six years they spent together as roommates in Venice, California.

EST's 2016/2017 season recently concluded with the 36th MARATHON OF ONE-ACT PLAYS, the biennial festival series of brand new plays from emerging playwrights. Co-produced by The Radio Drama Network, the Marathon presented 15 plays over 3 different series from Sunday, May 14, 2017 through Friday, June 30, 2017. Programming for the 2017/2018 season will be announced soon.

