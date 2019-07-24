Photo Flash: Ace Young & More In ROCK OF AGES at Pittsburgh CLO

Pump up the volume and bust out your air guitar moves! For the first time ever, Pittsburgh CLO is going to shake the walls of the Benedum Center with ROCK OF AGES, July 23 - 28. This Pittsburgh CLO premiere is only running for one week - there are just 8 chances to get here for a raging good time! The cast features Ace Young, Nathan Salstone, and more! Check out photos of the cast in action!

Tickets are now available by phone at 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or by visiting the Box Office at Theater Square.

Nominated for five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, ROCK OF AGEScaptures the iconic era that was big, bad 1980s Hollywood. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing at one of the Sunset Strip's last epic venues - a place where rock god Stacee Jaxx commands the stage and groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. But the fairy tale is about to end when developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist shopping mall. Can Drew save the Strip before it's too late AND win the affections of newcomer Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more hold the answer. You'll hear favorites "I Wanna Know What Love Is," "Final Countdown," "Sister Christian" and so many more! This is one for the ages that will have you singing "Just Like Paradise."





