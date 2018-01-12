Photo Flash: A Meet and Greet with Nathan Lane, Beth Malone, and the Cast of ANGELS IN AMERICA

The National Theatre Production of Tony Kushner's epic and seminal masterwork, Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, will return to Broadway for the first time since its now-legendary original production opened in 1993. The company of the show held a meet and greet this week to prep for the upcoming rehearsal process of the play. Check out photos of the all-star cast and crew meeting up below!

This spectacular new staging of Part One of Angels in America, Millennium Approaches, and of Part Two, Perestroika, had its world premiere earlier this year in a sold-out run at the National Theatre, where it became the fastest selling show in the organization's history.

This strictly limited, 18-week engagement will begin performances at The Neil Simon Theatre on Friday, February 23, 2018, with an official opening on Wednesday, March 21. Starring two-time Tony Award® winner Nathan Lane and Academy Award® and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield, the cast of Angels in America will feature fellow original National Theatre cast members Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Amanda Lawrence, James McArdle, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. (Additional casting will be announced shortly.) Two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) directs. Elliott & Harper, the new Production Company set up by Marianne Elliott and Chris Harper, joins as a producer on the show.

In a joint statement, Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre, Mr. Levy, and Mr. Roth said, "With Angels in America, Tony Kushner created one of the most indelible literary works of our age. It has been twenty-five years since its original Broadway production, and it is now time for an entirely new generation to be mesmerized, stirred, and astonished by its humor, poetry, and power at a time that feels more relevant than ever.

"We are delighted that American audiences will have the chance to experience the astonishing performances of our original cast members and the singular dynamism of Marianne's production.

"Producing the original UK and Broadway productions of Angels in America in London and in New York remain defining achievements in the history of the National Theatre and Jujamcyn Theaters. We couldn't be happier that our two organizations will be working together to bring this new National Theatre production of Tony's masterwork back to Broadway."

