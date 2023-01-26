Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: First Look at Katie Holmes & Eddie Kaye Thomas in THE WANDERERS

Jan. 26, 2023  

Get a first look at Roundabout Theatre Company's The Wanderers, by Anna Ziegler directed by Barry Edelstein!

Previews begin tonight at 8pm.

The cast includes Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever" are Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."

The Wanderers begins preview performances tonight and opens officially on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

The Wanderers
Eddie Kaye Thomas, Katie Holmes


