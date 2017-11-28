Photo Exclusive: First Look at Theatre du Chatelet's SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Le Grand Palais

Singin' in the Rain is back! As the Théâtre du Châtelet is under construction, the event will take place under the beautiful nave of the Grand Palais. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look below!

By itself, the sequence where Gene Kelly dances in the rain embodies the golden age of the Hollywood musical. The song, and its immediate recognisable melody, has been revived and quoted numerable times. From Clockwork Orange to The Simpsons, from Glee to North by Northwest, Nacio Herbert Brown and Arthur Freed's composition has been all around the world since its creation in1929.

In 1952 Freed, turned one of the big Hollywood producers, put songs end to end to write the film (somehow as An American in Paris a year earlier). This light satire of the cinema world having to deal with the talking picture is a "resolutely optimistic story from the beginning to the end where professionalism, tenacity, friendship and love overcome all difficulties," writes Jacques Lourcelles in dictionary of the cinema.

The artistic team is led by the director Robert Carsen, who staged Bernstein's Candide at the Châtelet (2006, later performed in Japan) and M. Fair Lady by Lerner and Loewe (2010, 2013, also performed at the Mariinsky in Saint Petersburg). Musical director is Gareth Valentine. Choreographer is Stephen Mear. Costumes are by Anthony Powell. Dramaturg is Ian Burton. Set designer is Tim Hatley. Lighting designs are by Robert Carsen and Giuseppe Di Iorio.

Accompanied by the Orchestre Pasdeloup, the cast features Dan Burton as Don Lockwood, Daniel Crossley as Cosmo Brown, Monique Young as Kathy Selden, Emma Kate Nelson as Lina Lamont, Robert Dauney as R. F. Simpson, and Jennie Dale as Dora Bailey & Miss Dinsmore / diction coach.

For more information, visit chatelet-theatre.com.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan



SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at the Grand Palais in Paris

Related Articles